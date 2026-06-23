UAE's hidden addiction battle: Are families spotting warning signs early enough?

Behind closed doors, a growing number of UAE families are facing a challenge that often remains hidden until it reaches a crisis point: addiction.

While many people associate addiction with dramatic behavioral changes or obvious signs of substance abuse, mental health experts warn that the earliest indicators are often far more subtle and easier to overlook.

A teenager who suddenly withdraws from family dinners. A young adult who becomes increasingly secretive about their social life. A loved one whose moods, routines, and priorities begin to shift in small but noticeable ways.

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According to psychologists and psychiatrists, these quiet changes can be the first clues that someone is struggling.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that addiction starts with dramatic changes," said Rita Figueiredo, CDA Licensed Psychologist and Managing Director of Peninsula Psychology.

"More often, it starts with small changes that are easy to dismiss."

She explained that families may notice a loved one becoming less engaged with school, work, hobbies, or social activities. Others may become unusually defensive when questioned about their routines, friendships, or whereabouts.

"A growing pattern of secrecy, omissions, or unexplained changes in behavior can sometimes be one of the earliest signs that something is not quite right," she said.

Signs families often miss

Experts say addiction rarely develops overnight, Dr. Sara Elawady, Adult and Eating Disorders Specialist Psychiatrist at Sage Clinics, noted that one of the most commonly overlooked warning signs is social withdrawal.

"In many cases, addiction develops gradually," she said. "A loved one may start spending more time alone, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, or become emotionally distant."

Changes in online behavior can also raise concerns. Some families notice unusual secrecy around mobile phones, multiple social media accounts, or a strong reluctance to let others access their devices.

Financial red flags may also emerge, including unexplained spending, frequent requests for money, or increased use of credit cards without clear justification.

As substance use progresses, the impact often becomes more visible through declining academic or work performance, disrupted sleep patterns, mood swings, loss of motivation, and neglect of personal care.

"In some cases, irritability, conflicts, or even physical fights may appear," Dr. Elawady added

Teen rebellion or something more?

For many parents, distinguishing between normal adolescent behavior and potential addiction can be difficult.

Teenagers naturally seek greater independence and privacy, and emotional ups and downs are often part of growing up. However, experts say concern should grow when behavioral changes begin affecting several areas of a young person's life simultaneously.

Declining grades, deteriorating friendships, frequent absences, emotional instability, and a loss of interest in daily activities may signal deeper issues that require attention.

Importantly, professionals caution against immediately assuming substance use is the cause.

Similar behaviours can also be linked to anxiety, depression, bullying, family conflict, or other emotional challenges.

"Parents do not need to become detectives," Figueiredo said. "Open conversations about wellbeing, risk, and decision-making are often more effective than relying exclusively on monitoring or punishment."

Why do some people become addicted?

Experts say addiction is rarely the result of a single bad decision. Instead, it usually develops through a complex combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Anxiety, depression, trauma, and chronic stress are among the mental health conditions most frequently associated with addiction.

But what drives substance use is often not the pursuit of pleasure.

"Many people assume addiction is about seeking pleasure. In reality, it is often about seeking relief," said Figueiredo.

For some individuals, substances may temporarily reduce anxiety. For others, they may provide an escape from loneliness, emotional pain, academic pressure, financial stress, or workplace demands.

The same circumstances can affect people differently.

One person may experiment and move on, while another may find that the substance fills an emotional gap by offering confidence, comfort, connection, or temporary relief from distress.

The cost of waiting

Mental health professionals say one of the biggest barriers to successful recovery is delayed intervention.

Families often wait until a problem becomes impossible to ignore before seeking help, by which point addiction may already be deeply embedded in the person's daily life, "Early intervention can be life-changing," said Dr. Elawady.

Seeking support in the early stages can reduce the risk of serious health complications, damage to relationships, academic decline, financial difficulties, and dangerous outcomes such as overdose.

The longer substance use continues, experts say, the more it becomes intertwined with a person's routines, emotional coping mechanisms, and social environment, making recovery more challenging.

Breaking the stigma

Another obstacle remains stigma, Many families still view addiction primarily as a matter of weak willpower or poor choices rather than a health condition requiring treatment.

"In reality, addiction is a treatable condition," Dr. Elawady said.

When families understand addiction through a medical and psychological lens rather than a moral one, they are often better able to provide support while encouraging professional treatment.

Experts also stress that psychologists and addiction specialists offer confidential guidance not only to individuals struggling with substance use but also to family members seeking advice on how to help.

Starting the conversation

When concerns arise, professionals advise families to approach loved ones with compassion rather than confrontation.

Instead of accusations, experts recommend focusing on specific observations and expressing concern.

A simple statement such as, "I've noticed you seem more stressed and withdrawn lately, and I'm worried about you," can open a conversation without triggering shame or defensiveness.

Families are also encouraged to balance empathy with healthy boundaries, avoiding behaviors that unintentionally enable addiction while actively supporting treatment and recovery.