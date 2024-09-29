UAE: Helicopter lands on road to rescue citizen after car accident

Temperatures may reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai
A UAE citizen involved in a car accident in Ras Al Khaimah was airlifted in a rescue operation by the Ministry of Interior.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a video shared on social media platform X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end. Parts of the bonnet and front bumper have broken away, exposing the internal machinery. The helicopter landed in the middle of the road, and emergency personnel quickly rushed out to assist the injured motorist. The Emirati was transferred from the ambulance to the helicopter in a stretcher.
Watch the rescue, below:
Video footage shared by MOI shows rescue teams by his side, assisting him during the journey. He was then taken to a hospital via the helicopter.
Recently, authorities rescued a crew member of a commercial ship, which was crossing the UAE's territorial waters, after he suffered a health emergency. He was airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi for necessary treatment.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures may reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai
Being recognised as a major defence partner was a welcome development that mirrored a confidence in US policy, says Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above
The sustainably designed ecotrail to also feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path
Themed 'Content for Good,' the event will take place from January 11 to 13, 2025
The mission said that the caller will try to extort money on the pretext of solving some non-existent immigration matter
On September 23, UAE and US endorsed the Common Principles for Cooperation on AI
Whether you're a driver or an Emirati traveller, this guide can help