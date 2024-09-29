UAE: Helicopter lands on road to rescue citizen after car accident

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM

A UAE citizen involved in a car accident in Ras Al Khaimah was airlifted in a rescue operation by the Ministry of Interior.

In a video shared on social media platform X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end. Parts of the bonnet and front bumper have broken away, exposing the internal machinery. The helicopter landed in the middle of the road, and emergency personnel quickly rushed out to assist the injured motorist. The Emirati was transferred from the ambulance to the helicopter in a stretcher.

Watch the rescue, below: