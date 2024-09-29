E-Paper

UAE: Helicopter lands on road to rescue citizen after car accident

In a video shared on X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM

Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM

A UAE citizen involved in a car accident in Ras Al Khaimah was airlifted in a rescue operation by the Ministry of Interior.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a video shared on social media platform X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end. Parts of the bonnet and front bumper have broken away, exposing the internal machinery. The helicopter landed in the middle of the road, and emergency personnel quickly rushed out to assist the injured motorist. The Emirati was transferred from the ambulance to the helicopter in a stretcher.

Watch the rescue, below:

Video footage shared by MOI shows rescue teams by his side, assisting him during the journey. He was then taken to a hospital via the helicopter.

Recently, authorities rescued a crew member of a commercial ship, which was crossing the UAE's territorial waters, after he suffered a health emergency. He was airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi for necessary treatment.

ALSO READ:

