UAE: Heavy vehicles dispatched to clear waterlogged roads in Sharjah

As heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the UAE on Saturday, Sharjah's local authorities dispatched a fleet of vehicles to clear waterlogged roads.
The municipality in Al Hamriyah mobilised its teams and machinery to ensure that water pools are removed from streets. Emergency response departments are also on stand-by, fully prepared for any incidents.
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, director of the municipality, said the public can easily report emergencies by dialling 800700666.
Al Shamsi said their teams are ready to work around the clock to clear out any water pools and prevent traffic jams.
The emirate's Executive Committee of the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team held a meeting in the morning, ensuring that all teams are well prepared for the inclement weather. Among those who attended are Brig-Gen Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, director-general of Police Operations, and Col Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zawd, deputy director-general of Central Operations, and several officers.
