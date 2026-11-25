Companies in UAE operating commercial vehicle fleets are reinforcing road safety practices, monitoring drivers’ working hours and conducting regular vehicle inspections as two fatal road accidents involving heavy vehicles in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah have renewed concerns over truck safety.

While some companies have strengthened their focus on responsible driving following recent accidents, others are relying on long-standing safety protocols, including technology that tracks driver fatigue, speeding and harsh braking.

Zainudeen PB, Group COO and Executive Director of Hotpack, a UAE-based manufacturing company operating a fleet of 400 commercial vehicles, said the company has reinforced its focus on responsible driving practices in light of recent road accidents.

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These include strict adherence to speed limits, maintaining safe following distances, lane discipline and avoiding mobile phone distractions while driving.

“For heavy vehicles, we place additional emphasis on safe loading, proper cargo securing and safe manoeuvring,” he said.

The company also regularly briefs its drivers on designated routes, vehicle movement restrictions and safety advisories issued by authorities, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

“Managing driver fatigue is another important aspect of our fleet safety programme. We prioritise appropriate working schedules, adequate rest periods and responsible duty allocation to minimise fatigue-related risks,” he added.

Hotpack’s existing fleet management practices include daily vehicle safety checks, scheduled servicing, GPS monitoring and continuous driver training covering defensive driving, blind spots and emergency response.

Tracking driver’s working hours

Sameer K Mohamed, Managing Director of Jaleel Holdings, a UAE-based diversified business group operating a large fleet of commercial vehicles, said that while the company has not introduced new initiatives following the accidents, it has implemented several preventive measures over the years.

“We haven't introduced any new initiatives, although we have implemented multiple measures over many years to improve road safety and prevent accidents. Meanwhile, it is great to see the authorities have increased preventive checks on roads,” he said.

All the company's vehicles are equipped with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) systems, with drivers provided individual cards to start their vehicles, allowing the company to track their driving hours.

“If a driver is found to have exceeded the prescribed limits, we intervene to ensure that there are no fatigue-related incidents,” Mohamed said.

The company also uses GPS monitoring to detect speeding and harsh braking, conducts regular medical screening for fleet employees and carries out weekly vehicle inspections covering tyre pressure, brakes and lights.

Quality audits of spare parts, particularly tyres, are also conducted to reduce the risk of mechanical failures.

Nine-hour driving limit

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, said heavy-vehicle safety depends on three key elements: safe drivers, safe vehicles, and effective regulations and enforcement.

He recommended introducing psychometric testing early in truck drivers’ careers, ideally before they begin driving school, alongside continuous training, health checks and measures to ensure adequate sleep and proper nutrition.

Edelmann also highlighted the importance of telematics and in-vehicle monitoring systems in tracking both vehicle and driver performance, including fatigue management.

With a new maximum daily driving limit of nine hours set to come into effect on January 1, 2027, he said tachographs devices that record driving time, speed and rest periods, would play an important role in monitoring compliance.

“The new daily maximum 9 hours driving regime and its enforcement will hopefully be a game changer when it comes to driver fatigue and other performance indicators of both the truck and the driver,” he said.

He also urged other motorists to recognise truck’s longer stopping distances, blind spots and slower response to unexpected traffic situations.

Learning from real-life accidents

Khalid Javed, Director of Operations at Excellence Driving Centre, said real-life road accidents should be incorporated into heavy-vehicle driver education to help drivers understand the consequences of unsafe practices.

He recommended specialised defensive driving training for professional heavy-vehicle drivers, focusing on hazard anticipation, vehicle control, blind spots, braking distances and speed management.

Such training, he explained, should encourage drivers to anticipate potential dangers rather than rely on last-minute reactions, while prioritising safety over convenience or time pressures.

“Passing a driving test does not necessarily make someone a safe professional driver; developing the right attitude, judgment and safety awareness is equally important,” Javed said.

Two fatal crashes in less than two weeks

The renewed focus on heavy-vehicle safety comes as the death toll from a bus crash in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, November 24, rose to 13 after two more people succumbed to their critical injuries in hospital. Another 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

The accident occurred on Al Watan Road in the emirate’s southern region when a bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck that had stopped on the roadside due to a mechanical fault.

The incident came less than two weeks after a multiple-vehicle collision in Fujairah on November 12 claimed 14 lives and injured around 30 others.

Following the Fujairah accident, police introduced real-time mobile phone alerts warning motorists of truck congestion ahead, urging them to reduce their speed and maintain a safe following distance. The warnings are issued in Arabic, English and Urdu.