UAE healthcare group's $250,000 nursing award ceremony to be held in London

Till date, nurses from over 184 countries have submitted their nominations for the 2023 edition of the award

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 3:47 PM

Aster DM Healthcare has announced London as the next destination for its $250,000 Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 ceremony. The award was announced on International Nurses Day 2021 as an initiative by the group to recognise the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community.

The inaugural edition of the ceremony was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022. Kenyan nurse, gender justice champion and educationist Anna Qabale Duba was crowned the first-ever recipient of the award.

Till date, nurses from over 184 countries have submitted their nominations for the 2023 edition of the award. More can apply by submitting a nomination of their work in their preferred language – submission are open until November 30, 2022.

Nurses can apply for one primary and up to two secondary areas of contribution: Patient care, nursing leadership, nursing education, social or community service, and research or innovation.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Being the largest awards for nurses in the world, Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been recognised and applauded by the medical fraternity and the public across the globe. After successfully conducting the first award function In Dubai this year, the organising committee decided to have the second edition in Europe next year.

London is considered the ideal venue for many reasons, including being the headquarters of the commonwealth.

We hope this will be a good tribute to the millions of nurses from many countries who have been serving the healthcare systems in various European nations, like the NHS in the United Kingdom. We anticipate a large participation of nurses from across the world, especially Britain.”

