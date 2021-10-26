UAE healthcare group to collaborate with top Italian universities in education, research

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
To promote collaboration in education and research, two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) have been signed between Gulf Medical University and leading universities in Italy.
Roberto Speranza, the Italian Minister of Health, paid a special visit to Thumbay Medicity in Ajman last week where he was received by Dr Thumbay Moideen, president and founder of the Thumbay Group.
The visit opened doors for new strategic ties and cooperation between Thumbay Group and the two universities — namely, San Raffaele University (UniSR) and Gruppo San Donato (GSD) Italy, a press release from Thumbday Medicity read.
The first MOU was signed between Gulf Medical University, represented by professor Hossam Hamdy, and San Raffaele University, represented by Dr Paolo Roteli, President of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.
UniSr ranks in the top 2.3 per cent among 19,788 universities in the world, according to the 2021-22 edition of the ‘Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings, based on their excellent academic performance and research.
The second MOU was signed between Thumbay University Hospital, represented by Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president healthcare division, Thumbay Group and Gruppo San Donato (GSD) Italy, represented by Dr Kamel Ghribi, president of GKSD Investment Holding, for full cooperation in developing and strengthening the Department of Cardiac Sciences at the Thumbay University Hospital and making it a centre for excellence in the region.
“Being the number one hospital group in Italy, Gruppo San Donato is a pioneer in multiple research fields, with outstanding clinical programs and academic excellence. With 44 different locations around Italy, GSD's network consists of: three research hospitals, 16 general hospitals, seven outpatient clinics, 11 smart clinics and more,” the release said.
Meanwhile, the Italian Minister said he was impressed by the infrastructure and facilities provided by the management and congratulated Dr Moideen for having made such remarkable progress. Dr Moideen said, “We are very excited to join forces with two of Italy’s leading institutes and look forward to strengthening our offerings through this relationship.”
