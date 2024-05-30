UAE: Have you spotted this 'special' message on your coffee cup?

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Thu 30 May 2024, 6:00 AM

The next time you visit your favourite coffee shop, make sure to read what's written on the cup. A total of 66 coffee shops around the country have come together with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune condition.

The cafes will serve your favourite coffee in cups labelled with the phrase, 'Navigating MS Together', along with a badge and stickers, all supporting and raising awareness for MS. A QR code on the cups will provide access to personal stories and information about the condition.

Khaleej Times visited one of the participating cafes, Pekoe Tea & Bread Bar, and witnessed the campaign's launch. Baristas proudly wore badges and served coffee in branded cups with messages such as 'Supporting the fighter, admiring the survivors'.

What is MS?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, unpredictable condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and spinal cord.

Up to 84 per cent of MS patients experience cognitive changes, fatigue, and walking difficulties. Visual disturbances are also common, disrupting everyday tasks and impacting quality of life. This emphasises the need for increased public awareness and support.

The campaign, which kicks off today, May 30, on World MS Day and will continue until June 2, will also feature rebranded orange coffee cups, representing hope for MS patients. Orange symbolises optimism, confidence, enthusiasm and warmth.

’I felt something was wrong'

Mariam Al Qubaisi, a MS ambassador at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, shared her journey. "I was 17 when I first experienced MS symptoms. It was during my high school sports day that I felt something was wrong," she told Khaleej Times.

Describing the experience of finding out, the Emirati said, "After my high school graduation, I travelled with my family and one day, I woke up unable to move. It took a few years and a couple of misdiagnoses for me to finally be diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting MS (RRMS) in 2019."

Mariam's experience with MS's lack of information and misconceptions caused her anxiety and confusion. However, over the years, she has learned to better understand and manage her condition. "Before my diagnosis, my knowledge of MS was limited to what I learned in science classes. However, what we learned didn't tell us much about MS's effects, including its impact on mental health."