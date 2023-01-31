UAE: Has Pakistani passport fee increased? Official clarifies

Social media has been abuzz with reports of prices being revised upward by the government in the country and abroad

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 1:51 PM

Pakistani missions in the UAE on Tuesday denied that the passport issuance and renewal fees have been increased for the country’s diaspora here in the emirates.

Social media was abuzz with posts of passport fees being revised upward by the Pakistani government in the country and abroad.

“Passport fee has not been increased at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi,” Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Some fake news about the increase in Machine Readable Passport fee is circulating on social media. It is clarified that there is no increase in the existing passport fee structure,” said the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan launched a new e-passport facility in March 2022 to boost security and smooth international travel for its citizens. The e-passport carries various security checks and will facilitate people, especially overseas Pakistanis at the airports.

Khan added that social media users are confusing e-passport fees with the Machine Readable Passports.

E-Passport Fee pic.twitter.com/MZRamYD4LX — Ministry of Interior Pakistan (Official) (@MOIOfficialPak) January 29, 2023

“Department has recently fixed and announced the fee for the newly-introduced e-Passport. It will be applicable only for the ordinary e-passport when it will be launched throughout the country. While the fee for the Machine Readable Passport will remain the same as previously,” the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports said.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports urged people not to share social media posts about fake price increase.

ALSO READ: