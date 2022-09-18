UAE: 'Hama' initiative's scope to be expanded after strong response

The programme was launched to enhance the readiness of Emirati female military recruits in the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 4:59 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 5:12 PM

The UAE's programme to develop a new generation of skills and enhance the readiness of female recruits – called Hama – has seen a strong response from the public sector as well as private entities, international companies and academic institutions.

The initiative was launched by the Government Development and the Future Office and the National Service and Reserve Staff Authority in June.

Staff Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chief of National Service and Reserve Staff Authority, said the Authority would work in partnership with the Government Development and the Future Office to expand the scope of "Hama" and continue its efforts with future female service recruits to provide Emirati women with specialised skills, an objective closely aligned with the goals of national service.

He praised "Hama" partners in the private and academic sectors for their response to empower female soldiers and develop their future skills. Sheikh Ahmed further applauded the partners' keenness for providing high-quality opportunities for Emirati female military recruits.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said the notable response to "Hama" reflects the importance of such a programme in motivating national talent and preparing them for the future.

She said the partners' awareness of Emirati youth and their potential as national service recruits prove their crucial role in leading the change and building a future in which the UAE aims to reach the highest ranks globally.

Dr Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of the UAE University, said the recruits' scientific and practical capabilities will be further developed by providing them with the knowledge that enhances their aspirations and contributes to building their future career path.

Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship "Sheraa", stated that in this world that is transforming at a rapid pace, with new technologies emerging and disrupting industries regularly, it is paramount that the national talent pool is prepared for the workforce of the future.

ALSO READ:

Rajai El Khadem, head of LinkedIn Mena - Government and Academia, said they're supporting "Hama" in preparing 300 women cadets to enter the job market after completing their national service. "We will also organise sessions on various skills such as professional communications, networking, and job interviews among other topics," he said.

- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com