Flowers, sweets, hugs: How Hajj pilgrims were welcomed back at Zayed Airport

Families, friends, and airport staff filled the arrivals halls at Zayed International Airport with flowers, smiles, and emotional embraces as UAE pilgrims returned home after completing this year’s Hajj, a journey they described as “life-changing” and deeply spiritual.

From the moment the first flights landed, the airport became a scene of celebration, with relatives waiting for hours, carrying bouquets, sweets, and handmade signs to welcome loved ones back from the holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

In a touching gesture, airport employees also joined the celebrations, greeting arriving pilgrims with flowers and warm congratulations. In heatrwarming moments, staff and families came together to shower pilgrims with flower petals as they walked through the arrivals hall, turning the return into a shared moment of joy and gratitude.

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Among the returning pilgrims were Emiratis Fatima Al Mansoori and Maryam Al Mansoori, who said the welcome home added another emotional chapter to their spiritual journey.

“It was such a beautiful moment,” Fatima told Khaleej Times. “After days of worship and being in such a spiritual atmosphere, seeing our families waiting with flowers and hugs made us feel so grateful and emotional.”

Maryam described the scene as unforgettable, saying the airport atmosphere reflected the joy of families reunited after a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

“There were flowers everywhere, people smiling, crying, and taking photos together,” she said. “Everyone was congratulating the pilgrims it felt like one big celebration.”

The two women had traveled to Makkah on May 20, joining over one million of Muslims from around the world in performing the annual pilgrimage rituals across the holy sites, including Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

They described the experience as physically demanding due to high temperatures and large crowds, but said the spiritual reward outweighed every challenge.

“Despite the heat and the movement between sites, everything was very well organized,” Fatima said. “There were volunteers, transport services, and constant support for pilgrims. It made everything much easier.”

Maryam added that one of the most powerful aspects of Hajj was witnessing the unity of Muslims from every corner of the world.

“You see people speaking different languages, coming from different countries, but all standing together for the same purpose,” she said.

Back in Abu Dhabi, the return was marked by emotional family reunions, with children rushing to greet parents and grandparents, and relatives exchanging long embraces after weeks apart.

Some families waited near the gates holding flowers, while others recorded the moment on their phones as pilgrims walked out carrying their luggage but visibly lighter in spirit.

Maryam said the moment she saw her family waiting at the airport was just as emotional as the journey itself.

“You don’t expect that level of happiness when you come back,” she said. “It felt like returning with a completely renewed heart.”

Fatima added that Hajj has left a lasting impact that will stay with her for life.

“It teaches patience, humility, and gratitude,” she said. “And when you return home, you realise how meaningful every single moment of the journey was.”