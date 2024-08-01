UAE: Hackers now using AI to extort from social media influencers, celebrities, corporates

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Last month, an Indian artist popular for doing covers of various hit songs, had a copyright strike or removal request for using copyright-protected content. After his account was suspended by Meta, he started receiving messages on his Telegram account and WhatsApp number of his manager for ransom payment in bitcoin.

In another recent case, an Arab travel and food blogger was targeted for copyright infringement of travel brands inadvertently shown in his videos. The hacker allegedly used AI (artificial intelligence) to report more than 20 videos which had a brand logo or reference to it. A legal team wrote to Meta but it took three days to recover the account, and the hacker/s had already targeted his other social media accounts and he collectively lost almost one million followers.

“Hackers are always innovating ways for extortion. In the last four years, they have become more tech-savvy and are now using AI and deep fake cloning to infringe on copyright materials and strike social media influencers and celebrities,” Dubai-based cybersecurity expert Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of Rayad Group, told Khaleej Times.

Rayad Kamal Ayub

“Using copyright takedown of corporations, influencers and celebrities in the Middle East by hackers is not new,” noted Ayub, adding: “This trend started in 2020 but the hackers are now using more sophisticated tools like AI to identify their victims.”

“In early 2020, hackers would target social media managers’ accounts. This then led the influencers and celebrities and corporations to provide only posting and deleting rights to the social media manager,” he added.

“In the case of the Indian artist, the pretext used was that he did not have the copyright of the song as claimed by a music channel. Performers like him actually don’t own rights to the lyrics or music or both for a song. In some instances, they are allowed to sing at a performance but not upload on social media platforms,” noted Ayub.

“The hackers allegedly used a robust AI-backed platform that alerted them of ‘slightest of infringement’ and they used it to demand ransom. In this case, the strike was very strategic in terms of timings as the said artist was performing at a recent wedding in Mumbai,” Ayub continued.

Report infringement immediately

Meanwhile, popular Pakistani musical composer, singer and lyricist Mustafa Zahid, who boasts of five million Spotify followers, gave an advice to his peers and colleagues to ensure that they always register their copyright and to take help from companies who register their copyright. He said, based on his own experience, any infringement must be reported immediately.

Mustafa Zahid

Ayub underscored: “We should understand that hackers are looking for weak links in your content. They use deepfake/ cloning content to create a plausible copyright strike on your social media accounts. This is why it is very essential to prepare for any cyber attack. Prevention and strict adherence of copyright – with self-monitoring of your content – is the most vital for your protection from hackers.”

Get legal advice

Khalifa Abdulla Bin Huwaidan Al Ketbi, a prominent Emirati lawyer, said “companies, content creators and influencers should ensure that they get legal advice and register the copyright of their intellectual property immediately.”

He also warned victims or anyone not to engage in any activity which is illegal as per UAE laws, like paying cyber ransom either in cash or bitcoin to hackers.

“It would also be helpful to partner with copyright protection allies to monitor and enforce the copyright,” added Ayub, noting: “Legitimate agencies have the technical and legal knowledge to monitor and protect works across the globe and they are revolutionising content protection.”

Ayub continued: “An experienced intellectual property lawyer can advise you on the best course of legal action. They could ensure your rights, assess the severity of the infringement, and guide you through the legal process.”

“The other option is to hire the services of a legitimate copyright infringement detection company that specialises in monitoring online platforms for unauthorised use of copyrighted material. These companies – using a suite of online image monitoring tools – can assist in identifying instances of infringement and provide support in taking corrective action, such as issuing copyright infringement notifications,” the Dubai-based cybersecurity expert added.

