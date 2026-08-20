Calling on the sick goes viral: UAE kindness challenge is reviving hospital visits

'Habit of Kindness', a campaign launched by UAE Nation, which is the digital arm of the UAE Government Media Office, is reviving the Emirati tradition of visiting the sick.

Citizens and residents alike can register as volunteers through the UAE volunteer platform and choose a patient visit that fits their time and location.

The tradition is rooted in Emirati social heritage and Islamic values, and resonates across the wider community through values of solidarity and compassion.

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Following their father's footsteps

Abdullah Ali bin Awwash Al Yammahi and his three brothers, Rashid, Humaid and Saeed, often coordinate with paramedic teams to walk into hospitals and visit patients, carrying on their late father's legacy.

Abdullah said their father used to visit the sick whether he knew them or not. His brother Humaid described their father as someone who was strict at times, but kind-hearted all the same. They said that his visits to the sick were a remedy beyond medicine.

About the campaign

'Habit of Kindness' follows UAE Nation's other kindness initiatives, such as the Kindness Trolley initiative it launched in partnership with hospitals across the country.

The impact goes beyond the social and religious dimension. Studies in psychoneuroimmunology link social support to improved immune response and faster recovery, while the visit itself leaves a positive impact on the visitor too, through a sense of meaning and stronger social bonds.

How to take part, and visit etiquette

The campaign has opened participation to everyone, citizens and residents, through registering as volunteers on the UAE volunteer platform and choosing a patient visit that suits their time and location.

The campaign also outlined a set of visit guidelines, including:

Choosing the right time away from treatment hours

Keeping visits brief

Respecting the patient's privacy and never photographing or sharing images without permission

Listening more than asking questions

Bringing positive energy rather than anxiety

Those who would like to take part or support the campaign can follow UAE Nation on Instagram for updates and instructions.