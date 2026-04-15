UAE to target jaywalkers, pedestrian safety during Gulf Traffic Week

The UAE is set to intensify its road safety messaging next month as Gulf Traffic Week 2026 gets underway with a renewed focus on pedestrian awareness under the slogan “Cross Safely”.

The campaign will centre on a number of core awareness messages, including the need to comply with traffic laws, use designated pedestrian crossings, avoid highways and dangerous roads when crossing, adhere to traffic lights, stay alert while crossing, and avoid distractions such as mobile phone use.

The campaign will run across all emirates from May 3 to 9, in line with the recommendations of the Federal Traffic Council. The official opening is scheduled for May 4 at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, with an accompanying awareness exhibition at Yas Mall.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Authorities said the exhibition will bring together government and private-sector entities to showcase interactive programmes and initiatives designed to reach different segments of society, reflecting a broader effort to take road safety messaging beyond official platforms and into public spaces.

The Traffic Awareness and Road Safety Team at the Federal Traffic Council,, during its third meeting, stressed that close coordination between media and awareness bodies will be key to the campaign’s success, saying unified efforts are essential to embedding the “Cross Safely” message and strengthening the community’s sense of responsibility.

Officials added that the campaign forms part of a wider awareness strategy aimed at involving both citizens and residents in promoting a stronger road safety culture. Through traditional and social media, the initiative will encourage safer road behaviour and help reduce traffic accidents.

The meeting also reviewed several organisational and media recommendations to support the event, including the need for traffic departments across the country to provide comprehensive presentations on their activities, initiatives and media materials, as well as details of event locations and participating entities.