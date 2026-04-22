UAE, Gulf states foil multiple terror plots in recent weeks: Iran links, key details

Authorities across the Gulf have in recent weeks announced the dismantling of multiple alleged terror plots with foreign links, with the UAE disclosing details of a suspected network targeting the country on Monday.

In the latest UAE case, authorities outlined the full scope of the alleged plot after dismantling a group, releasing statements and video footage showing its purported operations, ideological links and materials seized.

Similar cases reported in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, involving allegations of espionage, sabotage, assassination plots and terror financing, highlight how security agencies across the region are confronting threats to public security.

What did UAE authorities announce?

The UAE’s State Security Department said it had dismantled a terrorist organisation and arrested 27 individuals for alleged involvement in covert activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising the country.

According to the official statement, the group had plans to carry out coordinated terrorist and sabotage operations within the UAE.

Were there any foreign links?

Yes. Authorities said investigations found links between the organisation and Iran’s Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine. The group is accused of pledging loyalty to external parties and acting in alignment with foreign interests.

What items were recovered from the suspects?

Authorities displayed a range of materials in the footage, including:

A drone-like device along with electronic components, wiring and a remote control

Large amounts of cash in multiple currencies

Books and printed materials featuring religious and ideological content

CDs and discs, some with handwritten phrases

Photographs and posters of clerical figures

Authorities linked these items to the group’s alleged activities, including ideological dissemination.

What kind of ideological material was shown?

The footage included books and visuals associated with religious and political themes, including material referencing Iran-linked ideological frameworks.

Some covers featured clerical figures, while other items appeared to be aimed at youth outreach or ideological messaging.

Authorities said the group had adopted extremist ideologies that posed a threat to internal security.

How does this compare with recent cases in the Gulf?

Across the Gulf, authorities have in recent weeks announced similar cases involving alleged cells with external links:

March 3, Qatar: Authorities said they had arrested two cells operating for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, detaining 10 suspects. Seven were assigned espionage missions targeting vital and military infrastructure, while three were tasked with sabotage operations and trained in the use of drones. Authorities said the suspects were found with locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities, along with communication devices and technological equipment.

March 17, Kuwait: Authorities announced the arrest of a Hezbollah-linked group comprising 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese nationals. Investigations found weapons, ammunition, drones, encrypted communication devices, maps and cash in their possession. The group was accused of planning sabotage and recruitment activities.

March 20, UAE: The UAE State Security Apparatus announced the dismantling of a separate network funded and operated by Hezbollah and Iran. Authorities said the group operated under a commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy, launder money and finance activities that threatened the country’s financial stability.