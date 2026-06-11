From culture to AI: What UAE House will showcase at Beijing Book Fair as guest of honour

The UAE has officially announced its participation as Guest of Honour at the 32nd edition of the Beijing International Book Fair 2026, set to take place from June 17 to 21 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, in a move that underscores the country's growing global cultural influence and deepening strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China.

The announcement was made during two simultaneous press conferences held in Beijing and Dubai, reflecting the scale and coordination of the UAE’s participation. In Beijing, the briefing was organised by the Beijing International Book Fair Authority in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in China, while in Dubai, the Ministry of Culture hosted a parallel session at the Etihad Museum, unveiling the UAE’s cultural program and its flagship pavilion, the “UAE House”.

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The participation is jointly organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing and the Ministry of Culture, under the theme “Society and People,” highlighting the UAE’s vision, which places humans at the centre of development and recognises culture, knowledge, and creativity as pillars of sustainable progress.

Officials said the UAE’s Guest of Honour status reflects its commitment to strengthening international cultural dialogue, expanding cooperation in publishing, translation, and creative industries, and reinforcing bridges of understanding between civilisations.

Strong cultural and strategic ties

Speaking at the Beijing press conference, Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, said the participation represents a milestone in UAE-China relations and demonstrates the shared belief in the role of culture as a driver of human connection.

He noted that the UAE views culture and creativity as key components of sustainable development and the future knowledge economy, where creative industries play a central role in innovation and quality of life.

In Dubai, the Ministry of Culture unveiled the full UAE cultural program during a press conference held at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority's Etihad Museum, attended by national cultural institutions, media representatives, and strategic partners.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the UAE’s selection as Guest of Honor reflects growing international confidence in the country’s cultural project and its position as a global platform for dialogue and creativity.

“This participation marks an important milestone in the UAE’s cultural presence globally,” he said. “It strengthens national cultural content, builds sustainable partnerships with publishers and cultural institutions, and reinforces culture as a driver of development and a bridge between societies.”

UAE house: A cultural showcase in Beijing

At the heart of the UAE’s participation is the “UAE House” pavilion, which will be overseen by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

The pavilion is designed as an immersive cultural experience showcasing the diversity of the UAE’s creative scope and its openness to the world, while highlighting its identity as a multicultural society where more than 200 nationalities live in harmony under shared values of tolerance and coexistence.

A total of 29 national institutions, including government entities, cultural organisations, and academic and creative bodies, will participate in the pavilion, presenting initiatives in publishing, translation, content creation, and cultural industries, alongside exhibitions of Emirati heritage and future-focused innovation.

The programme includes more than 20 panel discussions and cultural sessions, covering topics such as UAE-China cultural relations, publishing and intellectual property, children’s literature, travel writing, translation as a bridge between cultures, digital publishing, artificial intelligence in creativity, and the sustainability of cultural industries.

Archival heritage and cultural dialogue

A dedicated UAE-China archival section will highlight key milestones in bilateral relations, reflecting their historical, cultural, economic, and humanitarian dimensions.

The UAE’s programme also includes high-level discussions on the future of UAE-China cultural relations, economic cooperation, and the evolution of civilisational ties from the Silk Road era to the age of artificial intelligence.

Sessions will be held across all five days of the fair, featuring institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, UAE Publishers Association, National Library and Archives, and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Key highlights include discussions on Emirati symbols in children’s literature, Arabic digital libraries, AI and values, cultural leadership, and travel literature as a tool for human connection.

The program will also feature book signings, artistic performances including Arabic calligraphy and visual arts, as well as professional meetings between UAE and Chinese cultural institutions to expand collaboration in publishing and knowledge exchange.