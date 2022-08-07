UAE: Gross assets stand at Dh3 million in first five months of 2022, says Central Bank

Acquisitions of 37 foreign banks rose 2.22 per cent

By WAM Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 5:56 PM

Total assets of the 22 national banks rose to Dh3.023 trillion in the first five months of 2022, up 4 per cent (Dh117.3 billion), according to latest statistics released by the UAE Central Bank (CBUAE).

Assets of national banks accounted for 87.8 per cent of gross banking sector's assets of Dh3.442 trillion by end of last May, against 12.2 per cent for foreign banks.

Assets of the 37 foreign banks rose 2.22 per cent (Dh9.1 billion) to Dh419.4 billion by end of May from Dh410.3 billion in May 2021.

In the first five months of the year, foreign banks' assets grew by Dh3.9 billion or 0.94 per cent.

