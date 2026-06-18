UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

The UAE has announced a 30-day grace period for individuals who were previously exempted from visa overstay fines due to regional flight disruptions.

The grace period, which began on June 10, 2026, will remain in effect until July 9, 2026, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said.

This initiative gives eligible individuals a final opportunity to either regularise their legal status and continue living and working in the UAE, or depart the country without incurring penalties.

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The authority stated that this decision comes as regional stability has been restored, ending the exceptional circumstances that initially prompted fine exemptions.

Beneficiaries of this decision are not required to take any additional action. Those wishing to remain in the UAE for work or residency purposes can regularise their status during this one-month window. Meanwhile, individuals intending to leave the country can depart directly following standard procedures.

In March 2026, the ICP issued a decision exempting all individuals unable to leave the UAE from overstay fines. This applied to those affected by airspace closures and flight suspensions starting from February 28, 2026. The exemption covered visa holders, individuals with departure permits, and residents whose visas were cancelled but who were unable to travel.

The authority highlighted that this earlier exemption reflected the UAE’s deeply-rooted humanitarian values and its commitment to supporting visitors and residents during emergencies.

The ICP has urged all affected individuals to follow its official communication channels for updates and related regulatory procedures, reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality services and promoting a culture of legal compliance.