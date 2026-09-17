UAE launches grand tour platform to help visitors make bookings across 7 cities

The UAE recently announced the launch of ‘Visit UAE', the UAE’s first unified national tourism identity at the federal level.

It is designed to present the Emirates as a single, integrated destination by unifying national tourism offering under a trusted identity, while showcasing what each emirate has to offer.

In the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, the ministry participated through its official pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 14 to 17.

The participation forms part of the ministry’s efforts to highlight the diversity of destinations and tourism experiences across the UAE, strengthen the country’s presence and competitiveness on the global tourism landscape, enhance engagement with tourism entities and sector partners at regional and international levels, and forge new partnerships.

The ministry also launched the ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform, designed in collaboration with Rocket International company. It is a national tourism product that offers itineraries covering more than one emirate, with durations of up to 14 days and routes across all seven emirates.

UAE Grand Tour platform

The initiative encourages visitors to explore more than one destination within the UAE, helping extend their stays and increase tourism spending.

Additionally, the platform enables users to search for and book programmes through travel sector partners. It also provides dedicated tools for tour operators and travel agents, enabling them to develop integrated tourism programmes for international markets and allowing direct booking for travellers.

The ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform has been developed in collaboration with the ‘Rocket International’ company and the tourism authorities across the seven emirates and private-sector operators, including hospitality establishments, attractions, and tourism experience providers. These partners recommend the products, experiences, and accommodation options featured along with the itineraries.

The itineraries offer a diverse range of tourism experiences, including family, cultural, nature-based, and adventure tourism, as well as information on the availability of participating establishments, attractions, and transport services. This makes it easier for visitors to plan their trips and tailor their itineraries to suit their individual needs.

'World's coolest winter'

In addition, the ministry announced plans to expand ‘World’s Coolest Winter,’ the UAE’s flagship seasonal domestic tourism campaign, into international markets for the first time, further strengthening the country’s tourism presence globally.

Since the launch of its first edition in 2020, the campaign has focused on encouraging residents and visitors within the UAE to explore the country’s tourism destinations and experiences during the winter season.

The upcoming edition of the campaign will focus on reaching key international markets, showcasing the UAE’s diverse tourism offerings and experiences during the winter months, including desert and coastal experiences and adventures, festivals and events, and city experiences. It will also highlight the UAE’s mild winter weather, further enhancing the country’s appeal to international visitors during this period.

The move will strengthen the integration between ‘World’s Coolest Winter', the ‘Visit UAE’, and tourism products that bring together destinations across the country, helping to attract more international visitors and encourage longer stays.