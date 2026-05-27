When GPS fails: How UAE motorists can find their way without relying on apps

For many residents in the UAE, getting from point A to point B depends heavily on GPS-powered navigation apps. Whether commuting through Dubai's busy highways or finding a new café in Abu Dhabi, motorists have become increasingly reliant on digital directions for daily travel.

But when signals suddenly weaken, maps freeze, or locations appear inaccurate, drivers are often left confused, and in some cases, unsafe situations can arise on the roads.

Traffic expert Mustafa Al Dah said people have become too dependent on a system that was never originally designed for everyday civilian use.

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“It’s good to give a little bit of history here,” he told Khaleej Times. “As far as I remember, the GPS was set up by the American military many years ago to help them with their objectives. It wasn’t really intended as a civilian system, but then it spread into the civilian world, and people became very dependent on it.”

He explained that while GPS is now widely used globally, disruptions can occur because the technology was not guaranteed to be a flawless civilian navigation tool.

Al Dah also pointed to alternative satellite navigation systems such as GLONASS, developed by the Soviet Union, although he noted that signal disruptions or blocking systems could still affect accuracy.

Explaining how navigation systems function, Al Dah said GPS relies on triangulation, requiring signals from at least three satellites to determine a location accurately.

“If there isn’t a signal from at least three satellites, the location is not going to be accurate,” he said.

He added that dense urban environments can interfere with reception. “In areas with high-rise buildings or underground parking, it becomes difficult to get enough satellite signals. The more you move into the city or underground, the weaker the accuracy becomes.”

According to him, metal structures can also affect signals through a “Faraday cage” effect, which partially blocks them.

As residents increasingly encounter navigation issues, some are returning to more traditional methods of finding their way.

Al Dah said motorists should prioritize safe driving over trying to fix navigation problems immediately.

“The main task is driving safely,” he said. “If the signal drops and you no longer know where you are going, continue driving normally until you find a safe place to stop.”

He warned against abrupt stops or unpredictable movements on busy roads.

“The worst thing someone can do is stop in the middle of the road or somewhere unsafe,” he said. “Nobody else on the road knows your GPS stopped working. Sudden movements are what cause accidents.”

Instead, he advised drivers to use street signs, landmarks, and offline navigation tools to regain their bearings.

“There are options where you can download offline maps or save routes in advance,” he added. “People should start considering backup solutions.”

Al Dah noted that navigation systems without GPS have existed for years, including early vehicle technologies that relied on stored maps and a car’s movement sensors rather than live satellite signals.

Looking ahead, he believes the current challenges could push innovation in the sector.

“I’m sure founders and disruptors in the market are going to find solutions to this issue,” he said. “The technology already exists, and the capabilities of computers today are far beyond what they were in the past.”