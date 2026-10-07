UAE to announce major change in how govt services are provided: Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE government will announce the biggest change yet in the way it provides services, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Vice President, said that the announcement will be made "through a major event" next month.

Citing an international survey on government digital services conducted by consulting group BCG, the Dubai Ruler said that the UAE comes first in percentage of customer satisfaction with government digital services.

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"Contrary to the prevailing international trend," he said, "more than 75 per cent believe that the UAE government's services outperform the digital services provided by the private sector."

The UAE government constantly updates services and technology, most recently adopting artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to increase efficiency. Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed announced that within two years, half of all government services would run on AI agents.

In August, UAE launched a unified guide for designing government services powered by Agentic AI. The guide sets certain standard regulations, including not repeatedly requesting information that has already been provided, keeping the customer informed of every step, and ensuring privacy and security.

Last month, a senior ministry official said that the UAE Ministry of Finance was exploring the use of Agentic AI to streamline services and reduce the number of procedures for both customers and government agents.