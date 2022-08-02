UAE government all set for comprehensive digital transformation

Authorities warn residents living especially in mountainous areas, valleys, and near main roads to be cautious and stay away from valleys and torrents
The UAE government is all set for a comprehensive digital transformation, with a new federal committee announced on Monday. Approved by the UAE Cabinet, the ‘Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation’ will be chaired by Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future.
A strategy announced earlier this year aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the country’s GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent within 10 years. The strategy included more than 30 initiatives and programmes targeting six sectors and five new areas of growth.
The committee will help raise the efficiency of the use of infrastructure and digital assets. It will enhance integration between government agencies and institutions.
It will supervise and guide the development of the “digital ecosystem” for the UAE government. It will enhance the “readiness, competitiveness, flexibility and digital alignment” between projects and digital systems in federal government agencies.
To enhance efficiency, the committee will be responsible for issuing guiding components for strategic projects related to the digitisation of government services, business and operations, among others.
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, will serve as the Vice-Chairman of the committee.
