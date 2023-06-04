UAE: Got scrap metal at home? Turn them into sofa, chess sets; here’s how

This exhibition showcased remarkable items that had been created from waste

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 6:24 AM

Ever wondered how you could give waste a new life? Look no further, as this event at Expo City Dubai shows how scrap can be turned into craft.

For instance, take a look at the chessboard below. This remarkable piece is made using nuts, bolts and spark, alongside other waste material.

The event, held by a waste management company on the occasion of World Environment Day, displayed products that had transformed "waste into wonders".

They showcased the transformative power of repurposing and recycling everyday waste into stunning pieces of furniture and useful household items.

It drew visitors to Expo City to witness the extraordinary results achieved by harnessing the potential of materials such as scrap metal, plastic, cardboard, and glass.

“We breathe new life into discarded materials by transforming waste into wonders. From glass bottles crushed and sorted, to plastic segregated and transformed, and paper products recycled and repurposed, we show the power of recycling,” Saqib Sattar, operations supervisor, Dulsco.

Each step paves the way towards a more sustainable future, Saqib added.

The company created coasters and candle holders from bottles, t-shirts and polyester bags from plastics and newspaper from paper-like materials.

Every recycled product is branded with – 'the new old' and 'reloved by Dulsco'.

A special session for kids were also organised for them to learn more about sustainability and avoid single use plastics.

"We will become zero hero," said one kid who attended the session.

The initiative is aimed to promote sustainable practices by the company to view waste as a valuable resource rather than simply discarding it, said Marc Saab, sales executive, Dulsco.

“These sofas and tables are made out of waste barrels. People love using recycled products and they are very durable. This lounge area is assembled from discarded barrels. The seating arrangement not only showcases the various uses of metals but also the importance of re-imagining materials that are often considered waste,” added Saab.

