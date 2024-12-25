Wed, Dec 25, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: New Golden Visa scheme announced for superyacht owners in Abu Dhabi

The 'Golden Quay' is designed to attract such high-net-worth individuals to invest in and explore Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 3:01 PM

Updated: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 3:07 PM

A new initiative launched in Abu Dhabi will now offer Golden Visa to superyacht owners in the Capital city.

The 'Golden Quay' is designed to attract high-net-worth individuals to invest in and explore Abu Dhabi.

The initiative has been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Yas Marina, operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of Miral.

This offers eligible yacht owners the chance to be nominated for a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, enabling long-term residency. Through the Golden Quay, yacht owners can enjoy unparalleled access to the emirate’s investment opportunities.

The initiative is in line with the city's Tourism Strategy 2030.

Who is eligible?

Private yacht owners with vessels measuring 40 metres and above, as well as key executives in the yachting industry, including CEOs, major shareholders of yacht-building companies, central yacht agents, yacht service providers, and yacht insurance providers are eligible for the visa.

Immediate family members of nominees are also eligible for inclusion.

Yas Marina and ADIO will act as the official nominating entities.

