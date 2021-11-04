UAE Golden Jubilee: Win up to Dh50,000 in Global Village photo contest

Submissions will be accepted until December 2

By Wam Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 11:24 AM

Global Village is kicking off its month-long UAE National Day celebrations with a photography contest that could see winners take home up to Dh50,000 and a trophy.

In partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Global Village on Thursday announced the launch of the '50 Years of Togetherness' photography contest.

The competition welcomes submissions celebrating multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance from amateur and professional photographers alike. Entries will be accepted until the UAE National Day on December 2.

Participants must be over 18 and those using professional cameras are required to apply for a permit on the Global Village website. All entries must be uploaded on the HIPA website.

The first-prize winner will receiver Dh50,000 in cash and a gold trophy; the second-prize winner will get Dh26,000, a silver trophy and Global Village goodie bag; and the third-prize winner will be awarded Dh26,000 and a glass trophy.

The top 10 runner-ups will receive Global Village Experience Packs, including entry tickets and Wonder Pass cards. The winners will be announced on January 4, 2022, in an award ceremony at the Global Village Main Stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Bin Thalith, secretary-general, HIPA, said: "In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Patron of HIPA, we are continuously spreading the culture of photography and the essential role it plays in promoting diversity and coexistence in today’s modern world."

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said the theme '50 Years of Togetherness' celebrates the strength and beauty of the UAE's inclusive spirit.

"We are honoured to collaborate with (HIPA) for this unique photography contest featuring three interweaving themes – multiculturalism, inclusion and open-mindedness. The jury will be looking for exceptional images and a strong narrative illustrating the wonder that is created when different cultures join together as one," he said.

Children's contest

Global Village hasn’t forgotten the younger shutterbugs, either. Photographers under the age of 18 will have their own social media contest with the same theme.

To enter, young photographers simply need to upload images illustrating '50 Years of Togetherness' on Instagram using hashtags #GVWOW and #Together between November 3 and November 30.

Winners for the children’s contest will be announced on December 2. The jury are looking for participants who push their creative boundaries by capturing spectacular, split-second moments and introduce viewers to fascinating people and unique cultural perspectives at Global Village.