UAE Golden Jubilee: Rulers attend weddings of Hamdan bin Zayed, 150 Emirati couples

The UAE Rulers attended ceremonies to celebrate the marriage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikha Fakhra, the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, were present at the ceremony.

The wedding ceremonies of 150 Emirati couples was also held. The mass weddings were a part of the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Later, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness about attending the weddings on Twitter.

"I was happy today, as the people of the Emirates were, at the wedding of Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the wedding of 150 young Emiratis with him," the Dubai Ruler wrote. "We congratulate the honorable Al Nahyan.. We congratulate 300 Emirati families for the marriage of their sons and daughters."

In addition to the UAE Rulers, sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and high-ranking officials from all the emirates attended the weddings.

The UAE Rulers, crown princes and deputy rulers conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the newlyweds. They also underlined the leadership’s keenness on cementing family bonds and social cohesion while preserving quintessential Emirati values and principles.

The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life.