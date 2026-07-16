UAE launches global youth water envoys programme ahead of UN's Abu Dhabi summit

The UAE has launched a new global initiative to empower young leaders to help shape international water policy ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi this December.

Announced during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, the Global Youth Water Envoys Programme aims to train and support up to 100 young delegates from around the world to play an active role in addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges: water security.

The programme is being led by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with support from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF). It seeks to strengthen youth participation in global decision-making and accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation.

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Focus on water-stressed regions

The initiative will bring together participants from six global regions, with particular emphasis on young leaders from water-stressed areas across Africa, the Arab region, and Asia-Pacific.

From September to November, participants will take part in an online capacity-building program covering water governance, climate, sustainability, innovation, finance and international policymaking.

They will also engage directly with national delegations and institutional partners before selected delegates participate in one of the six Interactive Dialogues at the UN Water Conference, scheduled for Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.

Investing in youth leadership

Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, said empowering young people is an investment in a more sustainable and collaborative future.

“At the Arab Youth Centre, we believe that empowering young people is an investment in a more collaborative and sustainable future. This programme reflects our commitment to equipping youth with the knowledge, skills, and global perspective needed to contribute meaningfully to international dialogue and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He added that the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of strengthening international partnerships and enabling young leaders to build bridges across cultures while helping develop solutions to shared global challenges.

Giving youth a voice

Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said young people must play a greater role in shaping global water diplomacy.

“The UAE firmly believes that international cooperation must reflect the realities and aspirations of young people, who are the architects of today’s and tomorrow’s solutions,” he said.

“Through the Global Youth Water Envoys Programme, we are creating a platform that enables young leaders to engage meaningfully in global water diplomacy in a constructive and transformative way towards the 2026 UN Water Conference and beyond.”

Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, said water stress is increasingly affecting children’s lives and future opportunities.

“The Global Youth Water Envoys Programme will equip young people with training and institutional backing to participate in this conference, to champion innovation and investment in practical solutions that meet their needs,” she said.

Applications now open

Applications for the programme are now open globally. Young people aged between 18 and 35 can apply if they demonstrate working proficiency in English, have experience or interest in areas such as water governance, climate, sustainability, policy, innovation or finance, and are committed to participating throughout the programme while serving as ambassadors for youth engagement within their communities.