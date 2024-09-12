UAE: Global Village announces new VIP ticket packs, pre-booking date

The curriculum also includes workshops on essential skills such as effective media appearance, mobile photography, editing, among others
UAE residents can now enjoy their favourite family destination with a premium experience as Global Village has announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs begins on September 24.
Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village.
Here's what's in store for those aiming to avail these new packs!
Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass
Mega Silver Pack worth 3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass
These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.
The classic VIP Packs have returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack will be on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack will cost Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack will be priced at Dh1,750 each.
From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors will be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs.
You can pre-book packs from September 24 from 10am until September 28, 9am till stocks last.
The sales launch will take place from September 28, 10am.
Purchases can be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.
ALSO READ:
The curriculum also includes workshops on essential skills such as effective media appearance, mobile photography, editing, among others
'It was an incredible experience. Call it a mid-life crisis or whatever you want, but now I’m hooked. I’m hungry for more,' she said
The Finest Surprise draw was also conducted for a luxury motorcycle
The country also expressed its solidarity with Morocco
The severity of the injury caused a deep corneal tear and a traumatic cataract, which posed a risk of life-long blindness
Sheikh Mohamed also extended his greetings to Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the president of the Philippines
Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious links or emails related to their bank accounts to their respective bank’s call centre and Dubai Police
Originally founded in Winnipeg, Activate currently operates over 30 locations in Canada and the US