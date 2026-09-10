UAE shifts from talent outpost to global career destination, experts say

[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times' live coverage of the Future of the Workforce Summit.]

The UAE and wider Middle East are increasingly becoming destinations for global talent rather than temporary postings, as investment, new industries and expanding businesses create opportunities for professionals from around the world, experts said at the Future Workforce Summit in Dubai on Thursday.

The second edition of the Future Workforce Summit, hosted by Khaleej Times, brings together HR leaders, business executives and workforce experts to discuss the changing talent landscape, including workforce transformation, AI, leadership, skills and the future of work.

During a panel discussion on the region’s growing appeal to global talent, Jonathan Mears, Head of Group Talent Acquisition at Emirates NBD, said the UAE had undergone a significant shift in how it is viewed by international professionals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The region and Dubai and the UAE is no longer a posting. It’s actually a destination, and it’s a career destination,” he said.

Mears, who has been based in the region since 2009, said the change was driven partly by the growth of UAE-founded organisations that have reached a scale capable of attracting international talent, as well as multinational companies creating full career opportunities in the region.

He also highlighted factors including safety, lifestyle and changes to the visa system, which have given professionals greater confidence to build longer-term lives in the UAE.

Surge in interest

Alice Weightman, Founder & CEO of Hanson Search Group, said her company had seen a sharp increase in interest from professionals seeking opportunities in the Middle East.

“When I launched Hanson Search 25 years ago in the UK, we used to get about two CVs a quarter wanting to come to the Middle East. Suddenly, we were getting 10 a week,” she said.

Weightman said the increase reflected government investment, inward investment and the growth of new business opportunities across the region.

She added that the trend was no longer limited to professionals making an end-of-career move, with people across different age groups and career stages increasingly looking to the Middle East.

“The region is no longer an outpost; it’s an opportunity. It’s a career opportunity and a lifestyle opportunity,” she said.

New industries, new skills

The changing economic landscape is also creating demand for a broader range of skills, the speakers said.

Weightman said professionals with AI and technology skills had increased by 40 per cent over the previous 12 months, while investment-related skills had grown by 12 per cent.

She said businesses in the region were also looking for professionals with international experience and an international mindset as local companies expand into overseas markets.

Mears said the transformation was extending beyond technology and finance, with manufacturing and infrastructure projects creating demand for engineering and other specialised skills.

He pointed to the growth of manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and major infrastructure investment across the region as examples of how the skills landscape is changing.

Cultural fit matters

While the region is attracting more international professionals, hiring the right people remains a challenge, particularly given the diversity of workplaces in the UAE.

Mears said Emirates NBD has more than 100 nationalities within its workforce, making cultural awareness and adaptability important considerations when recruiting.

“You are working with 100-plus nationalities, so there is quite significant cultural awareness,” he said.

He said employers needed to look beyond technical qualifications and consider whether candidates could adapt to the organisation and contribute effectively.

Weightman agreed, saying cultural fit and adaptability were key considerations when his firm recruits international talent.

“If they’re not going to have the cultural fit or the adaptability, then we’re not going to progress with this individual,” she said.

Retaining international talent

The speakers also stressed that attracting international professionals is only part of the challenge, with organisations needing to ensure employees can successfully adapt after joining.

Weightman said some international candidates still arrive with expectations of large relocation packages and other benefits, but the region’s growing appeal is increasingly linked to the career opportunities available.

“You’re coming here because there is great opportunity, there is huge investment. You can drive your career and make a huge success of that, but you need to put that in,” she said.

Mears said curiosity and the ability to continuously learn were increasingly important as businesses and industries evolve rapidly.

He said the region’s fast pace of development was creating opportunities across areas including private equity, hedge funds, startups and multinational businesses.

At the same time, he said the region’s sense of community remained an important part of its appeal.

“I think there is a level of contribution that you need to get back,” he said.

Developing regional talent

The speakers said international recruitment should also be accompanied by investment in talent already based in the region.

Mears said more than 20 per cent of the organisation’s hires come from within the countries where it recruits, while external mobility accounts for 65 per cent.

He said international professionals can bring valuable experience, but organisations should also focus on developing local and regional talent.

Weightman also highlighted the growing number of entrepreneurs moving their businesses and headquarters to the region, creating opportunities for both local and international professionals.

She said his own company had grown from one employee to eight since he moved to the region two years ago.