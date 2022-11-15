UAE: Global Media Congress begins; over 1,200 media professionals, influencers to participate

The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'

Photo by Rahul Gajjar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 11:39 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 11:44 AM

The first edition of Global Media Congress kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with calls for media to share their experience and contribute ideas to find solutions to global challenges.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, more than 1,200 heads and experts of the media sector from around the world are participating in this three-day conference.

Taking place under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, Sheikh Mansour noted that the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been supportive of the media understanding the importance” of keeping in line with the development and modernity of the sector.

“All the platforms here have to convey the message in a very professional manner and contribute to modern development. The importance of the media sector has led into dedicating a lot of attention and support to the sector since the time of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE,” Sheikh Mansour said in a statement read out by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress.

Sheikh Mansour underlined that Sheikh Zayed laid a “solid foundation” for cooperation and participation between countries to contribute to development and stability of the media sector.

“We wish that the Congress becomes a worldwide platform for contributions and exchange of experiences and opinions, and also in order to find ways to improve the cooperation and transfer of knowledge. I ask you all to contribute your ideas and experiences in finding the best solution to challenges that the media sector is facing worldwide.”

During the conference, more than 30 debates and workshops with the participation of more than 162 globally renowned speakers will be held.

The conference and workshops for young media persons will offer a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share ideas and exchange experiences.

ALSO READ: