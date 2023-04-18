UAE: Global Dubai Tea Forum 2023 to discuss future trends of tea

Stakeholders from across the globe to delve into challenges and opportunities facing the tea industry at eighth edition of event from April 25-27 as a new generation of consumers with diverse tastes take to the beverage

by Wam Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 2:05 AM

The daily cuppa will be under discussion at The Global Dubai Tea Forum, whose eighth edition will be organised and hosted in the city from April 25 to 27 this year by the DMCC under the theme “Unpacking the Future of Tea: From Consumer Trends to New Market Opportunities”.

According to a statement by the organisers carried by Wam, the Emirates' news agency, today, tea is one of the most widely traded commodities, worth close to $50 billion. "Astonishingly, this figure is expected to grow by over 40 per cent this decade, buoyed by many growth factors, especially a new generation of consumers turning to tea," said the statement.

It added that global demand is rising on all fronts, creating the need for a greater variety of choices including new flavoured teas and specialty products. As such, the tea industry is waking up to substantial opportunities.

As one of the most important conventions on the international tea industry calendar, the Global Dubai Tea Forum will bring together industry stakeholders from across the globe including tea producers, suppliers, buyers and governments to explore, discuss and address a blend of topics, the statement added.

From key trends such as a new generation of consumers valuing the rich diversity, cultured history and lifestyle benefits of tea, to major challenges including constrained supply chains, inflation, climate change, advanced technologies and the push for greater sustainability, the conference will ultimately address how the tea industry can fully capitalise on the current opportunities and navigate the challenges within the sector to drive global growth.

Since its inception in 2022, the DMCC Tea Centre has witnessed consistent growth, handling over 33,902 million kilograms of tea last year alone. The Centre's services have proven invaluable to the tea value chain, as they allow the industry to capitalise on the growing demand for specialty and premium teas while ensuring quality and consistency.

