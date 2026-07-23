UAE's Ghatareef programme offers training, monthly allowance and university credits

The UAE is preparing young Emiratis for the future through a national programme that integrates skills development, practical training, and real-world experience.

On Thursday, the Federal Youth Authority launched the National Readiness Programme “Ghatareef,” an initiative designed to equip youth with the skills needed to pursue future opportunities and support the country’s development. Rooted in Emirati culture, Ghatareef is structured around five key pillars: brain, learning, well-being, culture, and mastery.

At the launch, Dr Al Neyadi described the programme as a long-term national investment in Emirati citizens, aimed at building generations with strong national identity, values, knowledge, and practical skills.

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The programme initially targets recent high school graduates and will gradually expand to include other groups within a broader national framework, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to youth development.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, stated that Ghatareef is an integrated 11-month programme combining education, practical training, and field experience to equip Emirati youth with skills aligned to the country’s future priorities.

He stated that participants follow a structured pathway, starting with foundational knowledge and progressing to specialised skills and hands-on training in collaboration with organisations from key sectors.

The programme consists of three phases: a foundational stage, a specialised applied stage, and a practical training phase delivered with sector partners. In the specialised phase, participants rotate through three core tracks: defense and protection, primary healthcare, and sustainability and vital services.

Al Nuaimi explained that the participant journey starts with registration and assessments before enrolment, followed by an orientation introducing the curriculum, training tracks, and programme requirements. Upon completion, graduates are encouraged to pursue higher education or enter the workforce, continuing to develop their skills and contribute to the nation.

He added that participants will receive a monthly allowance and professional certifications upon completing each training component. The Federal Youth Authority is collaborating with higher education institutions to enable participants to earn academic credits during the programme, allowing the 11-month period to count toward university studies.

Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of Strategy and Future at the Federal Youth Authority, stated that Ghatareef serves as a bridge between secondary and higher education and is open to all Emirati high school graduates before they begin university.

Registration will open through the authority’s official channels once eligibility criteria are announced.

She noted that the programme begins with a two-month foundational phase focused on strengthening national identity, building character, and developing personal and leadership skills.

Participants then enter a seven-month specialised stage, selecting one of three sector-focused pathways that combine technical learning with practical application. The programme emphasises experiential learning, with 40 per cent of training delivered in classrooms and 60 per cent through hands-on learning in laboratories and simulation centres.

The final two months are dedicated to field placements with partner organisations, allowing participants to gain workplace experience within their chosen specialisation before graduating.

Al Hashemi also confirmed that, under an agreement with the National Service and Reserve Authority, eligible participants from designated national service categories will be able to complete the programme in place of military service, with their participation counted as fulfilling national service requirements.