UAE gets region's first US preclearance customs facility at Abu Dhabi Airport

AD Ports Group has announced on Friday the official opening of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

The opening of the facility, which is the only US preclearance in the Middle East and Asia region, comes as AUH celebrates its first anniversary.

"This facility serves as a strategic asset that sets Abu Dhabi and AUH apart and reaffirms our position as a leading gateway between East and West," AD Ports said on X.

