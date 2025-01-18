UAE: Get environmental fines reduced by 25% in Abu Dhabi under new rules; here's how

Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Residents who have incurred environmental fines in Abu Dhabi are now given a chance to get their penalties reduced in certain cases, authorities announced on Saturday.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a regulation, specifying the procedures on "reconciliation and appeals" for those who have violated environmental laws in the emirate.

Violators are offered reconciliation provided that they voluntarily pay 75 per cent of their administrative fines. This means the penalty could be reduced by up to 25 per cent.

This settlement, however, does not apply to repeated violations — unless one calendar year has passed from the date of the previous offence. It also cannot be done in cases that involve considerable environmental impact, as determined by the EAD.

In case reconciliation cannot be offered or a request is rejected, the violator must pay the full fine within a specified period from the date of the procedural report’s issuance.

In addition to paying fines, rule-breakers must rectify the consequences of their violations within a timeline set by the EAD. If the violator fails to do so, the agency will address impact at the violator's expense.

How to file an appeal

Those who believe they were wrongly fined may file an appeal within 60 days from the date of the notification. The appeal must include proper explanation and any proof or data that will support the claim.

If the appeal is rejected, the violator is obligated to pay the administrative fine. Any appeal decision will be regarded as final.