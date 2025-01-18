UAE: Get discounts, dining vouchers by reducing electricity, water usage; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Residents who reduce their carbon footprints will receive tangible rewards for their eco-friendly habits with the UAE’s Environmental Identity Initiative (UAEEI). Discounts, vouchers, and loyalty points are just some of the incentives designed to motivate individuals to contribute to the country’s ambitious climate goals.

Launched during COP28, UAEEI is a collaboration between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and the National Experts Program (NEP).

The UAEEI employs a digital platform to track individual energy usage, including electricity, water, and gas. Using secure inputs and real-time data, the platform – Verified via UAE PASS – calculates personal carbon footprints with precision.

Participants in the initiative can earn rewards similar to popular programmes like Etisalat Smiles. These include discounts at local stores, dining vouchers, and loyalty points redeemable for goods and services, making sustainable living a practical and attractive choice.

Abdulla Al Remeithi, director of the Environmental Policies, Legislation, and Climate Change Department at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and a fellow of NEP, told Khaleej Times: “The UAEEI was inspired by the UAE’s vision to lead global sustainability efforts and demonstrates how individual actions can create national impact.”

It is also aligned with the UAE’s pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Currently, UAEEI is targeting 10 per cent of the UAE’s population in its current phase. Future developments will expand the initiative to include tailored dashboards for businesses, enabling them to integrate sustainability into their operations, noted Al Remeithi.