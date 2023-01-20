UAE: Gergawi announced as member of World Economic Forum Leadership Council

Group includes most prominent international figures in fields of economy and business

By WAM Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 5:46 PM

The World Economic Forum 2023 has announced the joining of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, to the WEF Leadership Council, which includes 13 members from various countries.

The Council will be an important institutional community to act as a sounding board for the Forum's long-term strategy and help it to play a particular role as an informal, yet efficient global bridge-builder and annual platform that encourage business growth and establish international cooperation and dialogue.

Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE's participation in the World Economic Forum over more than 20 years reflects the pioneering role of the country, which was able to consolidate its position as a global hub for positive future change under the leadership of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who seeks to maximise the UAE's international role in achieving prosperity and development in the world.

Al Gergawi added that the UAE's valuable presence in global forums and international platforms reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aiming at strengthening the country's role as a pivotal partner in global efforts to confront the economic, social and environmental challenges.

Besides Gergawi, the WEF Leadership Council members include Dan Schulman, President of Paypal, USA; Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer, Citi, USA; Luis Moreno, Managing Director, Allen & Company, USA; Peter Maurer, President, Basel Institute, Switzerland; Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, USA; Punit Renjen, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte, USA; Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates, USA; Robert E. Moritz, Chief Executive Officer, PwC, USA; Tak Niinami, Chief Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings, Japan; Vicki Hollub, Chief Executive Officer, Occidental Petroleum, USA; and Christian Mumenthale, Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re, Switzerland.

The Forum concluded its annual meetings for 2023, on Friday, in Davos, Switzerland, by holding the first meeting of the WEF Leadership Council, which includes a group of the most prominent international figures in the fields of economy and business.

