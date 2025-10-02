'It's technology': How UAE genetics expert is biologically 28 years old, at 50

Dr Mariam Matar, a leading Emirati geneticist, said that her body's biological age is 28, despite being 50 years old herself. She added that her vital organs are equivalent to those of a 16-year-old.

Speaking at a panel titled 'Mental Longevity for Women and supporting technologies' during the 6th Edition of the Women in Technology Forum, the founder of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association. She added that women are biologically superior to men in intelligence and longevity, issuing a stark warning against the use of popular supplements like ashwagandha for women in the region.

Dr Mariam attributed her remarkable biological age to regenerative medicine and advanced technology, emphasising that it is an “evidence-based, real science.” She further stated that women possess inherent genetic advantages, such as having two X chromosomes, which makes them “99.9 per cent more” analytical and better at forecasting than men, and contributes to them living, on average, five years longer.

Dr Mariam’s journey into regenerative medicine began with a life-changing experience in Japan in 2011, where she was pursuing post-graduation studies in genetics. She recounted being overwhelmed by her professor’s vitality, describing how he would exercise by hiking to mountaintops at 7am before attending clinic sessions, arriving even before his students.

The turning point came when she met an elderly professor who passed away. “They said, 'she was so young'. She was 'only' 85 years old,” Dr Matar recalled.

This encounter, she said, was “a sign” that changed her entire career path toward regenerative medicine.

Dr Mariam, who celebrated her 50th birthday on September 1, explained, ”The biological age of my body is 28. However, the biological age of my kidney, liver, and heart is 16,” she stated. “It’s technology. It’s evidence-based. It’s a real science where you can measure the biological age of your cells.”

She stressed that this achievement was not her own creation but rather the result of advanced technology that allows precise measurement of cellular ageing.

Taking “full responsibility” for her bold statements, Dr Mariam presented what she described as biological proof of female superiority. “By default, we as females, we are smarter, we are more forecasting, we have the ability for analytics, analysis, diversity, naturalising our thoughts 99.9 per cent more than the men,” she said.

The genetic basis for this, according to Dr Mariam, lies in many things one is the chromosomal differences. “Biologically, women inherit two X chromosomes (XX), one from each parent, while males typically inherit one X chromosome from their dear mother,” she explained. This genetic advantage means that “if one is not working, the other one will switch on.”

She playfully advised men in the audience: “If you have a smart boy in the family, who is doing well in education, doing well socially, please make sure, when you go back home today, you give [his mother] a flower. Because about 99.9 per cent of smartness, comes from the pretty women .. mothers.”

Women’s contribution to longevity, biotech

Dr Mariam cited impressive statistics about women’s contributions to scientific advancement.

She revealed that the Longevity Institute, established in 2019 before Covid-19, showed significant female contribution to longevity research. Additionally, she stated that 27 per cent of contributions to biotech companies worldwide from 2000 to 2019 came from women.

Looking towards the future, she made a remarkable statement : “Any female who was born in 2021 will live to the age of 97 if she would take care of herself.” She emphasised that the goal is not merely extending life but “making sure to extend your healthy life, to live your destiny, as it is written by Allah”.

Dr Mariam explained why women consistently outlive men by approximately five years across all communities. Beyond the genetic advantages, she pointed to behavioural differences, particularly regarding suicide rates.

“Usually the guy will be in a stage where they cannot do anything else. They will give up their life,” she observed, contrasting this with significantly lower female suicide rates in countries like Korea and Japan.

She also highlighted the protective role of estrogen: “As a woman, Allah gave us a protective factor, so we live longer.”

Dr Mariam also explained that late motherhood could contribute to longevity. She said that those who last give birth at the age of 42 would have a chance to live a longer, healthier life than those who would have their last child at the age of 28.

She expressed confidence in modern reproductive technology, stating that women can safely carry a pregnancy even at 46 years old. “Right now, [thanks to] advanced technology, we can identify all those most common genetic disorders in the baby."

Navigating health information

Dr Mariam offered a nuanced perspective on the prevalence of health-related misinformation on social media.

“Even people who don’t give good information play a role in raising awareness,” she said, suggesting that incorrect information can motivate people to seek proper medical advice.

She praised the UAE’s regulatory approach to healthcare: “Now, in the UAE, nobody is allowed to provide any health service unless licensed. They will [also] be supervised.”

Dr Mariam’s advice for those seeking health information was straightforward: “Go to the nearest primary health care [centre]. Even if the doctor doesn’t have the [complete] information, she will make sure to give you the right information, or she will refer you elsewhere.”

She also emphasised the importance of seeking reliable health-related information and warned against commercialised health advice that doesn’t account for ethnic and individual differences, particularly in the context of longevity and wellness practices.