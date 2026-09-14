UAE tourism preparing to 'take-off' in months ahead, says minister

The UAE's tourism sector is preparing to take-off in the next few months, the country's tourism minister said.

"We were in the middle of the storm, and we managed to manoeuvre ourself perfectly. We're ready for the next month," Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, said.

He added that hotel operators played a big role in keeping the sector healthy, as they managed to keep employment up and didn't raise booking prices.

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During the last couple of months, Al Marri said that the Gulf states collectively managed to accelerate their digital transformation.

"What we've done collectively in the Gulf is what the world is writing business cases about," he added.

The minister was speaking at panel session at Arabian Travel Market, the global travel and tourism event taking place over four days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

GCC chief Jasem Al Budaiwi said last week that the Gulf states welcomed 75 million tourists in 2025, a 4.3 per cent growth year-on-year, while tourism within the Gulf states reached 20 million.