UAE, other GCC nations among top 10 safest countries to walk alone at night

In many GCC countries, a shared emphasis on security, enforcement, and visible state presence helps foster a pervasive sense of safety among residents

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 8:14 AM

UAE: 6 in 10 employees will need reskilling as AI enters workplace

UAE: Housemaid suffers severe burns in gas cylinder explosion in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai residents on alert after snakes spotted in community; authority takes action

The UAE and four other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have been ranked the safest countries in the world for nighttime safety.

According to The Global Safety Report released by Gallup, Singapore tops the list globally where people feel safe to walk alone at night, followed by Tajikistan, China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Norway, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The UAE and other neighbouring GCC countries have been ranked higher than Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, the UK and the US among others.

The US-based multinational analytics and advisory company said it consistently found high levels of perceived nighttime safety in the GCC, a trend likely driven by more than just low crime rates.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Julie Ray, managing editor for World News at Gallup, said GCC countries have typically ranked high on this question year over year, but in 2024, five out of the top 10 are GCC countries.

“Many countries see almost universal feelings of safety — and this is very consistent. In the UAE, for example, this figure has never been below 90 per cent. These rankings reflect a broader combination of factors, including centralized governance, strong public order, and sustained investment in urban safety and infrastructure,” said Ray.

In July, crowd-sourced online database firm Numbeo ranked the UAE the safest country in the world. The UAE’s two largest emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have always been ranked among the safest cities as well in the global surveys.

“In many GCC countries, a shared emphasis on security, enforcement, and visible state presence helps foster a pervasive sense of safety among residents. We also know that people’s feelings about their local communities factor into how safe they feel. The more satisfied they are with their communities as places to live—90 per cent in the UAE are satisfied in general—the more likely they are to feel safe,” said Ray.

Gallup said these rankings reflect a broader combination of factors, including centralised governance, strong public order, and sustained investment in urban safety and infrastructure. In many GCC countries, a shared emphasis on security, enforcement, and visible state presence helps foster a pervasive sense of safety among residents.

“Relatively high levels of perceived safety are also common in economically advanced countries with strong rule of law and low levels of interpersonal violence. In these environments, public safety is often supported by formal legal structures and widespread trust in institutions."

Globally, 73 per cent of adults worldwide said they feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where they live. This figure marks a three-percentage-point increase from 2023 and is the highest level recorded since Gallup began launched this survey in 2006, surpassing the previous peak of 72 per cent in 2020.

Countries where people feel least safe to walk at night are mostly African nations, including South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, Ecuador, Chile, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Myanmar, and Chad.

The latest results are based on interviews with 145,170 adults aged 15 and older across 144 countries and territories.