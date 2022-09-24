UAE: Gazelles spotted on Abu Dhabi streets to be relocated after video goes viral

The freshly baked food will be distributed to needy residents at a number of approved locations in the city
Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island is home to some exotic wildlife, including the gazelle. These magnificent creatures have been living and grazing in the areas for a long time. However, some videos have been shared recently of these animals getting out of their habitats and moving freely on the streets of the island, which could be risky for them.
Taking note of this, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has decided to relocate these elegant animals to safer and suitable habitats.
Specialist teams have been assigned to look into the matter and they are currently working to transfer the animals. However, until then, the authorities have urged the community to be careful if they spot gazelles and avoid disturbing them.
Anyone who encounters these animals are requested to report their sighting to the toll free number 800 555.
