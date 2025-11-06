UAE gaming authority announces leadership transition as Kevin Mullally steps down

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has announced that Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mullally will step down from his position, marking a key leadership transition at the UAE’s gaming regulator.

The GCGRA Board has appointed its Chairman, Jim Murren, as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Authority confirmed that its operations, licensing programmes, and stakeholder engagements will continue without interruption under the guidance of its Executive Leadership Team.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the GCGRA is run by a team of internationally regarded experts in commercial gaming regulation, financial crime prevention, gaming technology, law enforcement, responsible gaming, and related fields.

Established by Federal Law by Decree as an independent executive entity within the UAE Federal Government, the Authority holds exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license, and supervise all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. The GCGRA issues licences in five categories: lottery, land-based gaming facilities, gaming-related vendors, internet gaming, and sports wagering.

Mullally joined the Authority during its establishment phase, helping shape its foundational regulatory frameworks and advancing the UAE’s commitment to international standards of integrity, oversight, and responsible gaming.

A veteran with more than four decades of experience across regulatory agencies, legislative environments, law enforcement, and gaming policy organisations, Mullally brought deep global expertise to the Authority. He has also provided consultancy to governments worldwide on gaming policy development and implementation.

Jim Murren, Chairman and Interim CEO of the GCGRA, said: “Kevin has played a significant role in the Authority’s early development, helping to establish its core governance and regulatory structure. We thank him for his contribution and wish him continued success in his future endeavours. The GCGRA remains focused on the next stage of its growth, ensuring regulatory excellence, responsible gaming, and continued confidence in the UAE’s approach.”