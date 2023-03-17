UAE: G42 recognised as the 2nd Best Employer Brand by LinkedIn Middle East

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 9:42 PM

UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology holding company G42 was recognised as the second “Best Employer Brand” by LinkedIn Middle East, a position it took over 500 companies.

The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities at the cutting-edge of technology and driving meaningful conversations around topics that matter to the community. By commenting on industry trends and knowledge-sharing initiatives, G42 has been able to build connections with its community of over 150,000 followers and establish itself as a thought leader in the field of AI, cloud computing and digital transformation across a wide spectrum of industries.

To select the winners, the LinkedIn Data and Insights team analysed the performance, results and impact of organisations leveraging their LinkedIn Talent Solutions. The criteria for selection included:

- Companies that have built a strong employer brand and engage with their audience in a meaningful way

- Company page views on the platform

- Percentage of follower growth on the platform

- The way talent engages with the company’s content via likes, comments and shares

Maymee Kurian, group chief human capital & culture officer, G42, said: “LinkedIn is a valuable platform for our talent acquisition team to keep prospective employees abreast of the exciting job opportunities within the Group. We leverage this platform to showcase our company culture which has been critical in attracting and retaining talent who are passionate about the industry and share our vision of inventing a better everyday. Receiving this award is a proud moment for us as we strive to create a workplace that places employees at the core. This recognition serves as a reminder that our efforts of fostering a great workplace are working and inspires us to continue to do more towards being the best employer we can be.”

Giacomo Ziani, senior director, group corporate marketing and communications, said: “We have grown our LinkedIn page organically in a very short time span mainly by building a strong brand presence on the platform, consistently sharing content that offered both our perspectives on industry trends and news, as well as by showcasing the amazing people that work behind the scenes to help us deliver our mission. I am very pleased to see G42 being recognised by LinkedIn for its efforts in brand positioning, content strategy and audience engagement and look forward to continuing to leverage the platform to meaningfully connect with professionals, prospective talent and thought leaders from all over the world.”