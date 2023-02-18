UAE: Fundraising ball held to offer lifesaving medical treatment to children

To date, the country has donated more than Dh918.1 million to the hospital

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Children’s National Hospital – Washington fundraising ball, took place at the Cultural Foundation, Qasr Al Hosn, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the event, which supports the UAE’s efforts to provide lifesaving medical treatment for children worldwide.

The Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC is home to the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation, which was inaugurated in 2010 following a donation of more than Dh550 million from the UAE.

The institute has issued 40 patents for paediatric medical innovations, as well as licensing eight companies to market lifesaving paediatric medical technologies.

The medical and scientific partnership between Abu Dhabi and the hospital has spanned four decades. Since at least 1985, when the UAE Embassy opened a medical office in Washington DC, the hospital has served thousands of Emirati children, some of whom have travelled to the hospital to receive specialised medical care for complex and life-threatening health conditions such as congenital heart disease, neurological disorders and cancer.

In 2009, a global philanthropic partnership was launched that has helped to transform paediatric medicine through innovation and advanced research. To date, the UAE has donated more than Dh918.1 million to the hospital through the partnership to contribute towards improving the care of children worldwide.

The hospital has contributed towards enhancing children’s health within the UAE. Its Visiting Physicians Programme provides specialists to hospitals across the UAE to assist with clinical specialities.

ALSO READ: