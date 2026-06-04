UAE affirms full solidarity with Bahrain after arrest of 15 in IRGC-linked case

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, as well as organisations linked to external agendas

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 12:28 PM
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for measures taken by the Bahraini security authorities to arrest 15 operatives carrying out inciting directives issued by agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The operatives were involved in establishing cells to further the agendas of illegitimate entities and in activities intended to sow discord and undermine social cohesion within Bahraini society.

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He affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to preserve the stability and wellbeing of its society. He also commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Bahraini security authorities in successfully uncovering the IRGC-linked cell and taking the necessary legal measures against its members.

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He reiterated the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, as well as organisations linked to external agendas. His Highness further emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

He concluded by reaffirming that the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and reiterated the UAE’s full support for all actions taken by Bahrain to maintain its security and stability and protect its national achievements.

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