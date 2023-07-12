UAE: Full road closure of key road announced in Sharjah

The road and transport authority urged motorists to use alternative roads

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 10:43 PM

A full road closure has been announced in Sharjah. The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority on Wednesday took to social media to inform motorists of the closure of the Rakan Bridge on Maliha Street for the bridge's maintenance work and lane modification.

Photo: Sharjah RTA

The authority urged the motorists to use alternative roads and apologised for the inconvenience. They also shared the plan below for assist drivers.

