UAE: Fujairah to establish new philharmonic orchestra to support musical talents

A new philharmonic orchestra will be established in the emirate of Fujairah, as per a decision by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Aimed at advancing the emirate's arts and music sector, educating younger generations in various musical disciplines, the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra will be composed of music students from academies, educational institutions, and schools in the emirate.

The move also seeks to nurture musical talents among children, adolescents, and youth, enhance their skills, and elevate them to both national and international levels.

Practical and theoretical training, alongside workshops and specialized programmes, will ensure a well-rounded musical education at the orchestra.

The initiative aligns with Fujairah's commitment to preserving and promoting its rich national identity while engaging with diverse global musical traditions. Through exposure to both classical and contemporary music, young musicians will develop a deeper appreciation for their cultural heritage and contribute to international artistic dialogue.

