UAE: Fujairah Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Sheikh Hamad will receive well-wishers at Al Rumaila Palace

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 5:14 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will perform the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and several Sheikhs and officials will also perform Eid Al Fitr prayer with Sheikh Hamad at the mosque.

Sheikh Hamad will receive well-wishers at the Al Rumaila Palace on the first and second days of Eid Al Fitr.

