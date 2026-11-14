Names of Emiratis killed in Fujairah crash identified; Sheikh Theyab meets families

He also visited those injured in the accident at hospitals in Fujairah, enquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 11:06 PM UPDATED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 11:39 PM
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Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Fujairah crash on November 12.

The Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs also visited those injured in the accident at hospitals in Fujairah, enquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery.

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He offered his condolences on the passing of Mohammed Rashid Al Kindi, Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei, Rashid Musa Al Darmaki, Hajar Salem Khamis Marzouq Al Mesmari, Abdullah Hamad Al-Hafiti, Suhair Saeed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Maryam Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Amna Saif Al Naqbi, Ahlam Saif Al Naqbi, Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi, Muhammad Ismail Tobilikat, Maisna Jubain Tobilikat, and Muhammad Fayez Nalakat Fazil. These include both, Emirati and Indian victims that died in the crash.

Fourteen lives were lost in the traffic accident, one of which was a 13-year-old Indian national.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed visited the mourning majalis, and extended deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

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