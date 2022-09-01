UAE fuel prices slashed: Taxi fares drop in Sharjah

Prices will include 5 per cent VAT

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 5:55 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:07 PM

With fuel prices in the UAE dropping to a six-month low, authorities in Sharjah and Ajman have announced a reduction in taxi fares. The minimum fare in Sharjah is down by Dh1, while in Ajman, the tariff has been decreased by six per cent.

According to the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), the taxi meter will start at Dh4 between 8am and 10pm, with a minimum fare of Dh14.5 as compared to Dh15.5 in August. Between 10pm and 6am, the meter starts at Dh6, with a minimum fare of Dh16.5, as opposed to Dh17.5 last month. The tariff is inclusive of a 5 per cent value-added tax.

Taxi tariff in both Sharjah and Ajman are linked to the fuel prices announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee. The fares had increased in July as fuel prices went up, but dropped in August as petrol rates were slashed.

With fuel prices dropping by as much as 62 fils per litre, residents stand to save about Dh500 on a full tank this month as compared to July. Local retailers expect prices of groceries to go down by up to 15 per cent as diesel prices have dropped.

The UAE on Wednesday slashed fuel prices by 62 fils per litre for the month of September in line with global rates. Starting today, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre and diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 last month.

