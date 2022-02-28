UAE fuel prices increase for March 2022: How much it will cost to get a full tank

Petrol prices in the country have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre

File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:15 PM

Fuel prices in the UAE will increase by 30 fils from March 2022, it was announced on Monday.

According to the country’s fuel price committee, petrol prices have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre.

Here are the latest prices starting March 1:

Category Price per litre (March) Price per litre (Feb) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.23 Dh2.94 + 29 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.12 Dh2.82 + 30 fils E-Plus 91 petrol Dh3.05 Dh2.75 + 30 fils Diesel Dh3.19 Dh2.88 + 31 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, fuelling it fully could cost you anywhere between Dh160 and Dh240.

Here is how much it will cost to get a full tank for your vehicle from March, and how much it costs now:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 Dh164.73 Dh149.94 Special 95 Dh159.12 Dh143.82 E-plus Dh155.55 Dh140.25

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 Dh200.26 Dh182.28 Special 95 Dh193.44 Dh174.84 E-plus Dh189.1 Dh170.5

ALSO READ:

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 Dh239.02 Dh217.56 Special 95 Dh230.88 Dh208.68 E-plus Dh225.7 Dh203.5

sahim@khaleejtimes.com