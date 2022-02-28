UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE fuel prices increase for March 2022: How much it will cost to get a full tank

Petrol prices in the country have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre

File
File

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:07 PM

Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:15 PM

Fuel prices in the UAE will increase by 30 fils from March 2022, it was announced on Monday.

According to the country’s fuel price committee, petrol prices have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre.

Here are the latest prices starting March 1:

CategoryPrice per litre (March)Price per litre (Feb)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.23Dh2.94+ 29 fils
Special 95 petrolDh3.12Dh2.82+ 30 fils
E-Plus 91 petrolDh3.05Dh2.75+ 30 fils
DieselDh3.19Dh2.88+ 31 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, fuelling it fully could cost you anywhere between Dh160 and Dh240.

Here is how much it will cost to get a full tank for your vehicle from March, and how much it costs now:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98Dh164.73Dh149.94
Special 95Dh159.12Dh143.82
E-plusDh155.55Dh140.25

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98Dh200.26Dh182.28
Special 95Dh193.44Dh174.84
E-plusDh189.1Dh170.5

ALSO READ:

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98Dh239.02Dh217.56
Special 95Dh230.88Dh208.68
E-plusDh225.7Dh203.5

sahim@khaleejtimes.com


More news from UAE