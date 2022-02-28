UAE fuel prices increase for March 2022: How much it will cost to get a full tank

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh underscored UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation
Fuel prices in the UAE will increase by 30 fils from March 2022, it was announced on Monday.
According to the country’s fuel price committee, petrol prices have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre.
Here are the latest prices starting March 1:
|Category
|Price per litre (March)
|Price per litre (Feb)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.23
|Dh2.94
|+ 29 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.12
|Dh2.82
|+ 30 fils
|E-Plus 91 petrol
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.75
|+ 30 fils
|Diesel
|Dh3.19
|Dh2.88
|+ 31 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, fuelling it fully could cost you anywhere between Dh160 and Dh240.
Here is how much it will cost to get a full tank for your vehicle from March, and how much it costs now:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98
|Dh164.73
|Dh149.94
|Special 95
|Dh159.12
|Dh143.82
|E-plus
|Dh155.55
|Dh140.25
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98
|Dh200.26
|Dh182.28
|Special 95
|Dh193.44
|Dh174.84
|E-plus
|Dh189.1
|Dh170.5
Average fuel tank capacity: 74
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98
|Dh239.02
|Dh217.56
|Special 95
|Dh230.88
|Dh208.68
|E-plus
|Dh225.7
|Dh203.5
