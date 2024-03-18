UAE: From ventilator to walking again; Emirati officer's fight against brain swelling, sepsis

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 10:53 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 7:08 PM

A 63-year-old Emirati safety officer with severe complications, including respiratory failure and viral encephalitis, rendering him on ventilator support is back on his feet thanks to the dedicated efforts of a multidisciplinary healthcare team at the region’s leading provider of long-term care and rehabilitation.

When Ashraf Mohammad Sajen Mohammad arrived at M42’s Amana Healthcare in Abu Dhabi last May, he was bewildered. Bed-bound, sedated and physically restrained, he had a range of complex conditions and was dependent on mechanical ventilation through a tracheostomy tube.

He had been transferred from Fujairah Hospital, where he was initially diagnosed with chronic respiratory failure following viral encephalitis — brain inflammation caused by a virus. He was also experiencing a range of secondary diagnoses, including sepsis, brain edema, meningoencephalitis, altered level of consciousness and acute kidney injury.

Dr Aisha Naz Rajput, a specialist in internal medicine from the Amana Healthcare team, said: “Ashraf was very sick when he arrived. He was having seizures and was on a ventilator to help with his breathing.”

Personalised care plan

Ashraf required 24-hour clinical support. Amana Healthcare’s multidisciplinary team conducted a thorough assessment, developed a comprehensive individualised care plan and set ambitious goals for his recovery.

The primary objectives included weaning him off sedation, releasing restraints, engaging in passive and active exercises, getting him off the ventilator, encouraging mobilisation, transitioning from PEG feeds (a feeding tube that is placed into the stomach) to oral feed, decannulating (the process of removing) the tracheostomy and optimising cultural and religious engagement.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery. The team collaborated with the family to enhance Ashraf's quality of life, arranging activities such as mosque visits, family cinema outings and therapy sessions. Appointments at tertiary care hospitals, including M42’s Healthpoint, were scheduled for gastroenterology and PEG removal, emphasising a holistic approach to his healthcare.

In less than two months, Ashraf made significant progress. The unparalleled efforts of the multidisciplinary team, including physicians, dietitians, respiratory therapists, physiotherapists and nursing staff, allowed for the successful weaning off the ventilator. Speech and language therapy contributed to his ability to regain speech.

“Our unique multidisciplinary approach to developing treatment plans based on the individual’s history and condition allowed us to harness a diverse range of skills and specialised knowledge from our world-class team to guarantee a comprehensive, patient-centred approach. This enabled us to successfully wean him off the ventilator and ensure long-term health improvement,” Dr Aisha noted.

Ashraf walks without aid

Ashraf, once unable to eat independently and agitated due to his condition, was now walking, talking and enjoying meals on his own. He expressed gratitude to the entire team for the world-class services and compassionate care provided to him.

“Before visiting Amana Healthcare I was really sick and couldn’t breathe without a ventilator. I also couldn’t walk or get up without feeling dizzy. The team at Amana provided me with the best level of healthcare. My situation has improved substantially, surprising everyone who thought my recovery would take longer. The services I was provided with are unparalleled and now I get to continue enjoying life with my family,” Ashraf said.

Having been away from his family for almost three months, Ashraf left Amana with his daughter, walking independently and without any mobility aids. His journey, from being on a ventilator to regaining independence, highlights the effectiveness of a multidisciplinary and dedicated healthcare team, working together to improve the lives of their patients.

Dr Aisha underlined: “His motivation during physiotherapy was remarkable. It’s truly amazing to witness him now — independent, walking, talking, and eating.”

